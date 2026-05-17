When Moushumi Chatterjee called Jeetendra a 'producer's man'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has done several movies with Jeetendra. During her appearance on the popular "The Kapil Sharma Show," she praised her co-star for his punctuality and work ethic.

Speaking about Jeetendra, Moushumi called him a producer's man. She revealed that during the shoot, he would get ready around an hour before the shift time.

Moushumi was heard saying, "He is a very, very hardworking man. What I know about him. And he is a producer's man."

"For a 9.30 shift, he would get ready at 8.30 and tell all, "Get ready. Get ready," she shared.

Actress Reena Roy, who also graced the episode with Moushumi, pitched in saying that even if they used to be on an outdoor shoot, Jeetendra would call them from the reception, and say, "Hello, get ready. We are leaving for outdoor shooting".

Moushumi added, "He was like this, that's why he sustained. What he was able to do for so many years was because of his hard work and punctuality, which most heroes did not have."

Giving an example of Jeetendra's punctuality, she went on saying, "Back in those days, in a 9.30 shift, he would get ready at 8.30 while there were others, who wouldn't be ready till 3.30 - one was Sanjeev Kumar, second, Rajesh Khanna, and third , Shatrughan Sinha, they simply wouldn't reach".

Just like Moushumi, Reena Roy has also worked with Jeetendra in a total of 22 films, including "Jaise Ko Taisa" (1973), "Umar Qaid" (1975), "Nagin" (1976), "Udhar Ka Sindoor" (1976), "Apnapan" (1977), "Aasha" (1980), "Arpan" (1983), to name just a few.

Shifting our focus to Moushumi, she made her debut as the leading lady in 1972 with the Hindi film "Anuraag".

After that, she starred in several noteworthy films alongside some big names from the industry, including "Naina", "Kachhe Dhaage", "Us Paar", "Benaam", "Humshakal", and "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan".

--IANS

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