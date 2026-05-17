Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa shares his 'Dil Chahta Hai' moment with his old buddies

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided to turn back the clock and revisit his personal 'Dil Chahta Hai' moment with his old buddies.

The CM took to his official Instagram handle and published a throwback picture where he was seen posing with his friends, during what seemed to be a fun getaway.

Sharing the precious memory with the netizens, the Chief Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Well years before Dil Chahta Hai was a thing, me and my friends had our Dil Chahta Hai moment! My young friends, go out, travel, create memories and explore the world, because this time is never going to come back (sic)."

Reacting to the post, an X user wrote in the comment section, "Sir, what a beautiful “Dil Chahta Hai” moment from your younger days! Seeing those old memories of you and your friends enjoying life together brings such a big smile. It shows that even before the movie, the spirit of friendship, adventure and making unforgettable memories was already alive in you."

Another one raised the question of how to fulfill one's travel aspirations amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent advice.

"How are we supposed to explore the world sir? Should we disobey Hon. PM ?", a netizen commented.

One inquired, "Sir,do you know where all these friends are n are you still in touch with them after becoming CM? It’s good to see that you still remember them."

Talking about "Dil Chahta Hai", written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, the project revolves around three inseparable college friends navigating through various aspects of life together.

With Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna as the three buddies, the film also saw Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia playing important roles, along with others.

"Dil Chahta Hai" is seen as a landmark for redefining youth narratives.

--IANS

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