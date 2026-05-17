‘It is simple math,’ says Patel on GT's qualification scenario after KKR loss

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) Gujarat Titans(GT) batting coach Parthiv Patel admitted that there is no panic in the dressing room despite the 29-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, as the team is looking to keep things simple and qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs by winning their last group stage match.

According to Parthiv, GT is not dependent on other teams' results, and it's a big relief as they can secure the qualification mark on their own by winning the match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to be played at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on May 21.

"It's a simple scenario for us. We don't have to worry about other results either. It is in our hands. If we win the game, we qualify, as simple as that. I don't think we have to think about other results. For us, it is simple math," Patel said in the post-match press conference.

"We try to keep it as simple as possible. We know our strengths and our weaknesses. We want to build on our strengths and want to ensure we make fewer unforced errors. But the game is such that sometimes you make mistakes, but our plan is not to complicate things and keep them simple," he added.

Speaking of the match, after being asked to bat, KKR set a huge total of 247/2 in 20 overs, thanks to the brilliant knock by Finn Allen, who scored 93 runs in 35 balls, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi also scored 82 runs off just 44 balls.

In reply, despite the 85-run innings from captain Shubman Gill, the visitors failed to cross the line and scored just 218 runs. With this loss, GT still sits in the second spot in the points table with 16 points in 13 matches.

--IANS

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