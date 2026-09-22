'New dimension to ties': EAM Jaishankar welcomes cricket match between India and Japan

New York, Sep 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday welcomed the first T20 International match between India and Japan held in Sano City and said that it has given a "new dimension" to bilateral ties.

EAM Jaishankar shared pictures from the match and a picture from his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier this year, where he gifted a cricket bat signed by Team India members to his Japanese counterpart.

While sharing the pictures on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Great to see Team India play with Japan T20 Team. A new dimension to India-Japan ties."

India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick and Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuhiro Fujii watched the match in Sano City on Tuesday. Mallick and Kazuhiro Fujii also agreed to work together to further strengthen relations between India and Japan.

"Ambassador Malik met with Kazuhiro Fujii, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the India-Japan Cricket International Friendship Match held in Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture. Ambassador Malik congratulated Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fujii on his appointment, and amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations, they agreed to work together to further strengthen India-Japan relations," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

After being at 32/4 during one stage of the game, two-time world champion India held their nerve to beat Japan by two runs in the only T20I, held here at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The result also marked India’s 200th win in T20 internationals.

On September 20, Mallick said that the India-Japan cricket match in Sano City will mark the inaugural event of the celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"This is an important event in the bilateral calendar between India and Japan. The cricket match on the 22nd will be the inaugural event for the 75-year celebration of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. That’s what we’re celebrating. It’s the first event, and our two prime ministers agreed to that a couple of months ago,” Mallick told IANS.

EAM Jaishankar and Toshimitsu Motegi co-chaired the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on January 16, where they discussed economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation between both countries.

Prior to the talks, EAM Jaishankar gifted a bat signed by the Indian cricket team to Motegi, while the Japanese Foreign Minister gifted a Japan national cricket team jersey to EAM Jaishankar.

"Delighted to welcome FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan to India. As we hold the India-Japan strategic talks today, even more pleased to find a fellow cricket enthusiast in FM Motegi. In the spirit of our shared passion for the sport, honoured to receive a Japan national cricket team jersey. Also gifted him a bat signed by the Indian cricket team," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as