When Manisha Koirala revealed if actresses can really be friends

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala had revealed whether she believed that there can be a real friendship between two actresses during her appearance on the popular chat show, "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal."

Interacting with host Simi Garewal, Manisha had pointed out that while male actors seemed to be more comfortable in each other's company, that was not the case with actresses.

She had pointed out that the reason for this might be a high level of insecurities among the female actors.

When Simi asked her, "Can there be real friendship between actresses?, Manisha had replied, "I wonder why there aren't. I mean, I don't know how far the actors are with real friends, but I see them, they hang out together and gelling out. More comfortable they are with each other than actresses are. I don't understand this high level of insecurities or competition, as they might put it. It's not competition; I think i's just insecurity."

When Simi asked if the short shelf life of an actress might have been the reason behind this insecurity, Manisha had agreed, saying that an actress had to pack in a lot more in a limited time.

Manish further went on to disclose that she herself has more male friends than female friends.

Explaining the reason for the same, the 'Dil See...' actress had said, "I'm one of the boys with them".

Shifting our focus to Manisha's glorious cinematic journey, Manisha made her acting debut with the Nepali film 'Pheri Bhetaula' in 1989.

In 1991, Manisha stepped into Bollywood with the movie 'Saudagar'.

Her breakthrough came in 1994 with '1942: A Love Story' co-starring Anil Kapoor.

After this, Manisha went on to be a part of some memorable movies such as 'Bombay (1995)', 'Agni Sakshi (1996)', 'Indian (1996)', 'Gupt (1997)', 'Mudhalvan (1999)', and 'Company (2002)'.

She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

--IANS

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