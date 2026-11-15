November 15, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

‘Spirit of team India’: Rajeev Shukla, Irfan Pathan, VVS Laxman hail India’s ODI series triumph

‘Spirit of team India’: Rajeev Shukla, Irfan Pathan, VVS Laxman hail India’s ODI series triumph (Credit: X/BCCI)

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and former batter VVS Laxman congratulated the Indian team after it clinched the five-match ODI series against New Zealand 3-1, praising the side’s resilience and disciplined bowling in the series decider.

India sealed the series with a 22-run victory in the fifth and final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, successfully defending a modest total of 209. The win capped a strong response from the visitors after New Zealand registered a comprehensive victory in the fourth match.

Shukla lauded the team’s ability to defend a below-par score, while singling out the performances of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel.

“This is the spirit of Team India! A terrific comeback in the final ODI to seal the series 3-1. Defending a modest total with such discipline and determination was remarkable. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding with the ball, while Axar Patel made a valuable contribution with both bat and ball. Congratulations to the entire team,” Shukla wrote on X.

Pathan also praised India’s bowling effort, pointing to the pressure the team handled throughout a challenging series. He added a touch of wordplay while celebrating the country's weekend victories.

“What a great series win by team India vs New Zealand. Tough series but boys bowled so well under pressure thru out the series. Saturday & Sunday dono Bharat ke Naam,” Pathan wrote.

Laxman, meanwhile, described the result as a well-earned triumph in difficult conditions, crediting the collective character and effort of the Indian team. He also wished the side well for its upcoming Test assignment.

“Many congratulations Team India. A well earned series victory in challenging conditions, reflecting tremendous character and collective effort. Wishing you the very best for the Test series,” Laxman wrote.

India had won the opening two ODIs before the third match was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand bounced back with a 244-run win in the fourth ODI to level the series, but the visitors held their nerve in the decider to secure a 3-1 triumph.

--IANS

vi/hs

LATEST NEWS

ICC approves LA28 Olympic qualification events; men's and women's qualifiers to be held in USA, Bangladesh

ICC approves LA28 Olympic qualification events; men's and women's qualifiers to be held in USA, Bangladesh

'We weren't doing it to show them anything': Mohit on India U19 team's celebrations after Asia Cup win (Credit: X/BCCI)

'We weren't doing it to show them anything': Mohit on India U19 team's celebrations after Asia Cup win

‘A very good experience’: India U19 captain Lakshya reflects on Asia Cup triumph

‘A very good experience’: India U19 captain Lakshya reflects on Asia Cup triumph

Nepal celebrates Chhath festival with prayers to setting sun (File Image)

Nepal celebrates Chhath festival with prayers to setting sun

Bangladesh: Police arrests four Awami League activists in Dhaka (File Photo)

Four Awami League activists arrested in Dhaka

'CPEC turns out to be a fiasco for both Pakistan and China'

'CPEC turns out to be a fiasco for both Pakistan and China'

India steps up efforts as peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine, seeks limited yet fruitful outcomes: Report (File Image)

India steps up efforts as peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine, seeks limited yet fruitful outcomes: Report

Conference in Germany launches Int'l Anti-Colonial Alliance to challenge political domination, human rights violation in Pakistan: Report

Germany conference launches Anti-Colonial Alliance to challenge political domination, human rights violation in Pakistan: Report

When Kevin Hart had buffalo wing thrown at him

When Kevin Hart had buffalo wing thrown at him

'Warner has proven CA withheld information in 2018': Ex-player's manager Erskine

'Warner has proven CA withheld information in 2018': Ex-player's manager Erskine