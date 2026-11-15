India, Somalia hold first Foreign Office Consultations, discuss rising piracy in region

Mogadishu, Nov 15 (IANS) India and Somalia held the first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Mogadishu on Sunday, with both sides discussing the increased hijacking and piracy in the region and the need to effectively counter these for the security of ships and the safety of seafarers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (WANA), MEA, Suresh Kumar M., while the Somali delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hamza Adan Haadoow.

The FOC was held pursuant to the signing of the MoU on Consultations between the two Foreign Ministries on November 14 in Mogadishu.

“During the meeting, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including trade and investment, health and pharma, SME, development partnership, defence, security, consular, culture, and people-to-people ties. Discussions covered the increased hijacking and piracy in the region and the need to effectively counter these for the security of ships and the safety of seafarers,” the MEA said in a statement.

Highlighting that both nations condemned terrorism, it said: "The sides were unequivocal in their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest. They expressed appreciation for the close coordination and cooperation between the two sides in the UN and other multilateral fora."

According to the MEA, India is one of the top three trading partners of Somalia, a reliable development partner, and a preferred destination of Somali nationals for medical treatment and higher education.

"The inception of this institutionalised mechanism will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC in India at a mutually convenient date," the statement added.

On Saturday, Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs, in the MEA, Sripriya Ranganathan, called on Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the MEA, the Somali President recalled his association with India and his visit to the country in 2015.

--IANS

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