Owaisi's remarks on Akhilesh Yadav's Ram Temple visit trigger row, SP hits back

Lucknow, Nov 15 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has triggered a political controversy after criticising Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his proposed visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, recalling that Muslims had offered prayers for centuries at the Babri Masjid, which stood at the site before it was demolished in 1992.

Addressing a public meeting in Meerut, Owaisi said: "Akhilesh is going to the place where we prayed for 400 years."

The remarks drew a sharp response from the Samajwadi Party, which accused Owaisi of limiting his political activities to states where elections are approaching, describing him as a "political tourist" who avoids questioning the ruling party.

SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand, speaking to IANS, said Owaisi should direct questions towards those in power instead of repeatedly targeting the Opposition.

"Owaisi never raises any questions for the BJP... He travels to places where elections are taking place, much like a tourist. He never directs any questions towards those in power. He should at least ask one question to the UP government, to those in power. Till when will he continue to question the Opposition?" Chand said.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also criticised Owaisi, alleging that his political positioning has consistently worked to the BJP's advantage. He said this was not a new pattern and cited the Maharashtra Assembly elections to support his argument.

"Owaisi's disease is not new; this infection has been going on for a long time. While Owaisi's party won four seats in Maharashtra elections, its presence contributed to the defeat of other candidates in 22 to 23 additional constituencies. The BJP and Owaisi are like twin brothers separated at the Kumbh Mela. Now that they have reunited, they are showering love on each other," Tiwari said.

BJP leader and Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, meanwhile, said the political developments would not affect the BJP's prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

"Owaisi is a bargainer. He is probably trying to strike a deal with the Samajwadi Party, but perhaps the negotiations are not working out. That is a matter between them. I can only say that even if everyone comes together, it will make no difference. The Yogi government will be formed again this time; there is no doubt about it. The Yogi government has transformed Uttar Pradesh into a 'New Uttar Pradesh'," Yadav said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam, speaking to IANS, said the exchange of allegations reflected the political struggle of both parties to remain relevant ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Both the parties are fighting for their existence... Regarding the kind of allegations being levelled by Owaisi against Akhilesh Yadav, both are independent parties; let them level allegations against one another. We will not comment on those allegations, because both parties are plagued by restlessness for power," Kadam told IANS.

"In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, they cannot stand before, cannot fight against, and cannot win against Modi Ji's leadership, nor can they level any allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government. Therefore, keeping themselves in the headlines by misleading people must be their motive," he added.

--IANS

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