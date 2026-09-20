When Jaya Prada spoke about flirtatious nature of Dharmendra

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Jaya Prada once revealed that of all the actors, Dharmendra was the most flirtatious. An old clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress walking down the memory lane.

When Kapil asked her, “So, ma'am, who used to flirt the most?”, the actress said, “Shall I say it?”, after a bit of nudging she said, “Dharmendra”, as she burst out into laughter.

The conversation then shifted towards who used to arrive late on the sets. Talking about the same, the actress said, “Rajesh Khanna used to come very late. Really? Yes. Normally, I am from the South and I used to work a lot in the South. So, I used to be on set at 7:00 am. But, after coming here, the makers used to call me on set at 9:00 am. After coming on the sets, I used to do my make-up. He used to come around 8:00 pm. After coming here, he used to eat Vada Pav. After that, he used to give one shoot, and pack-up at 9:00 pm”.

She then spoke about doing 5 shifts in a day, as she said, “I used to do five shifts and all were stars. So, for the film, ‘Sharaabi’, I used to travel from Ooty and travel by train in the evening. I used to reach Chennai. I used to take a bath at the airport in Chennai. I used to take a bath and board the flight. I used to do my make-up in the flight”.

“Then I used to reach Coimbatore. So, I had to manage like this. I couldn’t refuse them. But it's the same in South India as well. They are all big heroes, icons. NTR, Rajkumar sir and all. So, I was a young girl compared to them. I was 16 or 17 years old. So, I used to panic. It was tough but it is a pride”, she added.

--IANS

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