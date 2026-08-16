When Jaya Bachchan revealed to KJo whose decision it was behind her acting sabbatical

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The veteran actress once revealed that it was her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who objected to her working in films after marriage.

An old clip from Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and is shows the host probing her in order to understand whose decision it was behind her choosing to stay away from films until her kids reached a certain age.

Karan asked her, “When you just stopped acting and you were at the peak of your career, you were a big big star and even super hits, a professional part of your life. Was that decision completely yours and you took it one day?”.

Responding to the same, the actress said, “He (Amitabh Bachchan) said that you know I don't want a 9-5 wife. What happened was that he got so busy I felt that it's very important that one parent should be home with the kids”.

She further mentioned, “I remember Shweta once telling me when I was getting ready for it. I was going for shooting and I you know I'd started doing my makeup at home. I'd try and spend a little more time and she said where are you going? I said I'm going for shooting. Don't go, let Papa go, you don't go”.

KJo said, “I mean and that's when you decided?”.

She added, “Yes, it was terrible”.

Big B and Jaya Bachchan married on June 3, 1973, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their relationship began after they worked together in films. As per reports, Amitabh later recalled that they decided to marry after ‘Zanjeer’ succeeded. The couple has two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, born in 1974, and son Abhishek Bachchan, born in 1976, who followed his parents into acting.

--IANS

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