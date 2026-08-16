Modi Story shares video, highlighting PM Modi's deep devotion for mentor Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) While the nation observes the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Punjab has recounted the deep bond of respect and reverence that existed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mentor Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi Story, a popular social media account on X, depicting the inspiring life stories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared a moving tale of how the Prime Minister's moving gesture towards his guide Atal Bihari Vajpayee left everyone pleasantly surprised.

The incident dates back to 1996, when the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the Namdhari Shaheedi Smarak in Punjab and penned a deeply thoughtful message in the visitor's logbook.

When PM Modi visited the very same Smarak (memorial), the first thing he requested was to see the original note written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, decades ago.

Upon seeing the entry, PM Modi pulled out his own personal diary and noted every word written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee into his own diary.

Narrating the moving story, Punjab BJP leader Naresh Garg reveals that when PM Modi was asked why he chose to note down the message, he said, "Atal Ji's words are a lifelong source of inspiration."

"Atal ji is our source of inspiration and energy. His teachings will guide us towards better future, we must uphold and follow his ideals through out our life," the BJP leader recounts PM Modi as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi paid heartfelt homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and remembered him as an extraordinary statesman, blessed with remarkable vision who dedicated his life to the service of nation.

The Prime Minister noted that his words and efforts inspired generations and that his leadership strengthened our nation.

He emphasised that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us.

"Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us," PM Modi said in a post on X.

--IANS

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