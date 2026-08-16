DPL 2026: 'Sarthak is a very good person', says Yash Dhull after Central Delhi Kings' win

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Central Delhi Kings skipper Yash Dhull praised North Delhi Strikers captain Sarthak Ranjan for his character, saying he has immense respect for his fellow captain despite the intense contest between the two sides in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026

"Sarthak is a very good person. We celebrated, but he is a good person, and I respect him a lot," Dhull said after Central Delhi Kings registered an emphatic eight-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Dhull's comments came after Central Delhi Kings produced a dominant all-round performance, restricting North Delhi to 150/9 before chasing down the target in just 9.3 overs.

The Central Delhi skipper led from the front with a breathtaking 69 off just 24 balls, while Siddharth Joon smashed 76 off 24 deliveries as the duo put together a 140-run opening partnership off only 45 balls.

Dhull said the team's aggressive approach from the first ball was central to their commanding victory.

"Our plan was to give a good start to the team in the powerplay because a 150-run match can change anytime. I was also feeling good from the bat, so this was our plan," he said.

Central Delhi raced to 112 runs in the mandatory six-over powerplay, completely taking the game away from North Delhi.

Dhull said the wicket did not prompt them to change their approach, with the focus instead on positive intent and putting the opposition under immediate pressure.

"The wicket was the same. Actually, the intent was a little different. I think we came with a positive intent that we will go and express ourselves," he said.

"When you play aggressively, the bowler also starts putting the ball in his thoughts because he can't put the ball in a good line. So this was our plan, that we will go and express ourselves."

Dhull was also impressed by Joon's explosive knock and backed him to take greater responsibility for the side.

"You have seen Siddharth. He has all the shots. He hits all the shots. I want him to continue his form and, when I am not there, he should take responsibility and win his team," he said.

The Kings' bowling unit had earlier done its job by restricting North Delhi to 150/9. Tejas Baroka picked up 2/17, while Gavnish Khurana, Aatrey Tripathi and Abhishek Kumar Yadav claimed two wickets each.

Dhull was pleased with the overall performance and hoped the side could maintain the same momentum in their upcoming matches.

"We were in touch. Our bowling was also good today, so everything went well. I hope it will be the same in the future," he said.

The skipper also spoke about adapting between red-ball and white-ball cricket, saying mental preparation is key to making the transition.

"If you are mentally prepared, whether it's a red ball or a white ball, you can prepare well. This is already a culture in NCA, how to switch quickly," he said.

Dhull, however, said he remains focused on making the most of every opportunity rather than worrying about what lies ahead.

"My plan is simple. I will perform in the opportunity I get. The rest is God's plan. I am very happy with what God is giving me because not everyone gets this. Many kids who perform well don't get it, but I am getting opportunities," he said.

"I think that I should focus on the match I am playing. I will think about it later, because you will perform in that match first. Only then can you go ahead," he added.

--IANS

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