PM Modi thanks Jamaican counterpart for warm I-Day wishes, says India values friendship

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness for his warm wishes on Independence Day and said that India values friendship with the Caribbean nation.

“Thank you, PM Andrew Holness, for your warm wishes. India deeply values its enduring friendship with Jamaica and looks forward to further strengthening our special and close ties,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Holness, in his Independence Day greetings, noted that Jamaica deeply values friendship with India.

"Today, I extend my warmest greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the people of India as you celebrate your 80th Independence anniversary. Jamaica deeply values its enduring friendship with India, a relationship grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and strong people-to-people connections. On this significant occasion, I convey my sincere best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and to the people of India for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in the years ahead. Happy Independence Day to the people of India," he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also thanked his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, wishing for stronger growth between India and Israel.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Netanyahu, for your warm wishes. May the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership grow even stronger, unlocking new opportunities and forging deeper people-to-people connections between our nations," he wrote on X.

Netanyahu, in his wishes, highlighted that both India and Israel are two ancient nations working for a better future.

"Congratulations to India and to my dear friend Narendra Modi on your 80th Independence Day. India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people. Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!" the Office of Israel’s Prime Minister stated.

--IANS

ksk/vd