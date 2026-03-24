When Govinda admitted of not giving time to family, thanked wife Sunita and family for understanding

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) In an old interview with Lehren TV, Bollywood superstar Govinda had expressed gratitude towards his wife Sunita Ahuja and his family for being understanding and co-operative, while admitting that he could not give them enough time due to his busy work schedule.

He had said, “No, I don’t get enough time for family,” adding, “But luckily me, they understand this thing. It is my sheer luck.”

Speaking about his work commitments, he shared, “I believe as long as I don’t get time from work, my time is going well. Otherwise, once you start getting alot of time off work, then you are only left with time,” hinting that an actor is in demand only till the time he is busy with work.

The actor further emphasised his dedication to his craft and work, saying, “As long as we can work, we can work hard, why shouldn’t we?”

He also added that he would only slow down when necessary, stating, “When we can’t do it any longer, when we feel that we are getting too much, we are getting tired, or we feel that we should do less films… then we won’t do it. But for me, it doesn’t feel like that right now.”

Talking about Govinda, the actor was touted as one of the biggest stars during his prime in the late 1980s and 1990s.

He delivered notable performances in films like Hatya and Shola Aur Shabnam, with the latter also starring Divya Bharti.

Over time, he transitioned into the comedy genre, where his impeccable dancing skills and comic timing made him a massive audience favourite.

He went on to dominate the 1990s with hits such as Hero No. 1, Anari No. 1, Aunty No. 1, along with many other successful films.

His on-screen pairings with actresses like Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were extremely popular and played a significant role in the success of many of his films, setting the box office on fire back then.

On the personal front, Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987. The couple is blessed with two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

In many of the earlier interviews over the years, both Govinda and Sunita have shared that the actor had always been extremely close to his mother, often describing himself as a devoted “mama’s boy.”

–IANS

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