When Farah Khan sang for husband Shirish Kunder

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) In a rare occurrence, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan sang for her husband Shirish Kunder during their appearance on the popular chat show, "Rendevouz with Simi Garewal".

In the throwback clip published by host Simi on her official Instagram handle, Farah was seen beautifully crooning the "Kiska Hai Ye Tumko Intezar Main Hoon Na" track from her debut movie as a director, "Main Hoon Na".

What made the video even more endearing was how Farah gently held Shirish's hand and looked at him throughout while singing the melodious number.

Sharing the old memory on social media, Simi had written the caption, "RENDEZVOUS GEMS! For someone who is always entertaining & goofing about.. it's rare isn't it to see such PDA from @farahkhankunder ?! Well, this is her soooo soft & romantic side!.. A gem!"

It might also be interesting to know that Farah and Sirish's love saga also began on the sets of "Main Hoon Na", where Farah was the director, and Shirish was on board the technical crew as the editor.

If the reports are to be believed, Shirish agreed to work on the project only because he had a crush on Farah.

Unaware of Shirish’s feelings towards her, Farah also eventually fell for him over the course of time.

Going by the grapevine, during a party, Shirish finally decided to share his feelings with Farah, and the two started dating.

After being in a relationship for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in December 2004 in a registered wedding, which was followed by a South Indian marriage ceremony where Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri performed Farah's kanyadan. The couple also performed a nikah as a mark of respect for each other's religion.

Moving on to the next chapter in their journey together, Farah and Shirish welcomed triplets - two girls and one boy named Diva, Anya, and Czar in 2008.

--IANS

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