September 04, 2026 2:26 AM हिंदी

When Drew Barrymore spoke about her idea of love after going through 3 divorces

When Drew Barrymore spoke about her idea of love after going through 3 divorces

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore once spoke about her idea of love, and how she looks at life at going through 3 divorces.

An old video from ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows her talking about the shame attached to divorce.

She said, “I've been married three times. Okay. Yeah. And it's funny because when you have a breakup, you have a breakup and it seems like, oh, it didn't work out. You know, people don't always work out. Things don't always work out. When you get a divorce, it's so shameful. So you're like, ‘I'll do anything to avoid that shame again’. Also, then I'm like, ‘I would get married 4 times over the course of my lifetime’. You got to, at that point, like own it and be a baller and be like, I’ll get married whenever I want”.

She further mentioned, “And you lay out a tone and a foundation that people can't question because you're not questioning it.

Actress Valerie Bertinelli chimed in, as she said, “Well, I've been married twice. And that shame thing, that slapped me in the face right there because I think during anybody's life, I think since childhood, we're slowly building and adding shame into our soul. And I think the key to feeling beautiful and feeling like you're worthy and feeling like you are enough is to release a lot of that shame. Now there is good shame, but there's also bad shame that will keep you in self-loathing. And that's what I'm working on right now. So do what you want to do. Do what feels good. As long as you're not hurting anybody, do what you want to do”.

Drew said, “Okay, that's my favorite advice.”.

--IANS

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