Anantjeet-Parinaaz duo win skeet mixed team bronze at Asian Games

Aichi, Sep 24 (IANS) India’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal clinched the bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event at the 2026 Asian Games after a closely fought final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, making it India's first-ever medal in the Skeet Mixed Event at the continental event.

The Indian pair finished with 44 hits from 48 shots, level with South Korea, but were eliminated in the final round on the tie-breaker, with their lower qualifying score of 138 compared to Korea’s 143 determining the order. China won the gold with 45 hits, while South Korea took silver with 44.

Naruka and Parinaaz began the final with seven hits from their opening eight shots, with Naruka going four from four before Parinaaz missed one of her attempts. China and South Korea both started perfectly with eight hits apiece.

India remained in contention through the next two series. Naruka registered three perfect rounds during the final, while Parinaaz also produced several clean series to keep the pair within striking distance of the leaders.

After 16 shots, India were joint-second with South Korea on 14 hits, behind China’s perfect 16. Following the third series, India moved to 21, three ahead of Qatar, while China and South Korea stood on 23 and 22, respectively. Qatar were subsequently eliminated, guaranteeing India at least a bronze medal.

The Indian pair continued to challenge for a higher finish. After 32 shots, China and South Korea were tied on 30, with India just one point behind on 29. With 40 shots completed, the Chinese and Koreans remained level on 38, while India were on 36.

In the final series, Naruka and Parinaaz produced a perfect eight from eight to finish on 44. South Korea also reached 44 after Lee Jongjun missed twice and Jang Kookhee hit all four, while China moved to 45.

With India and South Korea tied, the tie-break criteria came into play, with Korea advancing because of its superior qualifying score. The result secured India the bronze.

Naruka, who finished fourth in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics alongside Maheshwari Chauhan, had also been part of India’s mixed team that qualified fourth for the Asian Games final.

--IANS

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