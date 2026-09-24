September 24, 2026 1:25 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: India men remain unbeaten to top Group A with 37-21 win over Chinese Taipei in kabaddi

Asian Games: India complete unbeaten group stage with 37-21 win over Chinese Taipei in men’s kabaddi

Aichi, Sep 24 (IANS) India continued their unbeaten run in the men’s kabaddi competition at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Chinese Taipei 37-21 in their final Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Thursday.

The victory saw India finish on top of Group A and maintain their winning momentum ahead of the semi-finals on September 25.

India started strongly, with Aslam Inamdar and Rahul Sethpal combining effectively to put the Chinese Taipei raiders under pressure. Sethpal’s ankle holds proved particularly effective as India quickly gained control and inflicted an early All-Out.

Chinese Taipei responded with thigh holds and Super Tackles to stay within touching distance, but India continued to collect points through both their raiding and defensive units. A second All-Out helped India establish a 23-11 lead at half-time.

After the break, Chinese Taipei looked to bonus points to reduce the deficit, while India relied on Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab to maintain their advantage in attack.

Chung-mao Chang produced an important ankle hold for Chinese Taipei as they attempted to mount a comeback, but India’s raiders stepped up the pressure and helped their side regain momentum. India soon secured another All-Out to further strengthen their position.

With the clock winding down, India remained composed and continued to restrict Chinese Taipei’s scoring opportunities through disciplined defending, while their raiders kept adding to the total.

India eventually completed a comfortable 37-21 victory to finish the group stage unbeaten.

India scored three bonus points and six All-Out points, while Chinese Taipei collected nine bonus points and two Super Tackles.

India had already secured their place in the semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh on Wednesday, a result that also guaranteed the team a medal. They will now take on their semi-final challenge on September 25 as they look to progress to the final.

--IANS

vi/bc

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