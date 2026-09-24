September 24, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

India affirms commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation, multilateral reform

India affirms commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation, multilateral reform

New York, Sep 24 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George affirmed India's commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development.

He made the remarks while delivering India's national statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India’s National Statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The Declaration on the Right to Development proclaims that the right to development is an inalienable human right by virtue of which every person and all the people are entitled to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development, in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms can be fully realised, according to the United Nations (UN) statement.

"Since its adoption, the Declaration has guided national and international efforts to advance sustainable development, poverty eradication, social inclusion and international cooperation. While the last four decades have seen significant progress in improving living standards, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty and expanding access to education and health care, progress remains uneven," the UN mentioned in a statement.

"Many States face structural obstacles that constrain their development prospects, along with a persistent global funding gap. The 40th anniversary of the Declaration presents a unique opportunity to reaffirm the right to development as a central framework for addressing contemporary global challenges and advancing a more inclusive, sustainable and equitable future for all," it added.

--IANS

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