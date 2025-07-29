July 29, 2025 10:59 AM हिंदी

When Divita Juneja turned chef on sets of ‘Heer Express’

When Divita Juneja turned chef on sets of ‘Heer Express’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Divita Juneja, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Heer Express’, turned the on-set chef during one of the days from the film’s schedule.

The actress recently spoke with IANS ahead of her film’s release, and shared that the film taught her the culinary art, as she had once made kheer for 70 people on the film’s set.

She told IANS, “This film taught me that if 10 people are hungry, how to feed them. And, we did a lot of experiments on the set. Umesh sir is really good at telling that story”.

Umesh Shukla, who has directed ‘Heer Express’, chipped in as he said, “Yes, it happened once, that we were shooting somewhere in the outskirts of London, around Seven Sisters. And, where our food truck, which did not come, the catering service was not there. It got stuck somewhere, for whatever reason. So, I asked Divita, let's feed everyone today, since we have learnt so much”.

“Of course, we helped her in chopping and everything. But, she was the one who added the spices. She also had the judgment of quantity, till then. So, we, I mean, 60-70 people's food, was cooked by Divita. And, there was a special dish in it as well, which we call, ‘Heer Ki Kheer’”.

Earlier, Umesh, who also directed ‘OMG – Oh My God’, had shared that he used to be a priest, and did pooja in people’s houses.

He earlier told IANS, “I come from such a Brahmin family, that till the time I graduated, I used to go to people's houses, and perform Satyanayan pooja, Lakshmi pooja, Nishadiya and other pooja. I used to get it done, myself, as a Brahmin. I used to go, in a dhoti and kurta, and get it done. So, our ritual was there”.

“And with regards to that, I used to ask a lot of questions to my father, and my grandfather, and in that, I used to see loopholes”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Blackmail is more than just a thriller, it is a family entertainer, says G V Prakash Kumar

Actor G V Prakash on his film Blackmail: It is more than just a thriller, it is a family entertainer

Kajol gets emotional as daughter Nysa Devgan graduates, calls it a ‘special occasion’

Kajol gets emotional as daughter Nysa Devgan graduates, calls it a ‘special occasion’

Rashmika Mandanna: Been someone who connects moments with how they smelled

Rashmika Mandanna: Been someone who connects moments with how they smelled

Lyrical video of adrenaline-pumping number 'Ragile Ragile' from Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' released

Lyrical video of adrenaline-pumping number 'Ragile Ragile' from Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' released

Ed Sheeran tells why his family needs round-the-clock security until he ‘passes away’

Ed Sheeran tells why his family needs round-the-clock security until he ‘passes away’

More negotiations needed with India to sign trade deal: Jamieson Greer

More negotiations needed with India to sign trade deal: Jamieson Greer

Priya Dutt cherishes old memories with brother Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, pens a heartfelt note

Priya Dutt cherishes old memories with brother Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, pens a heartfelt note

Maanayata wishes husband Sanjay on b’day: Today we celebrate the amazing person you are

Maanayata wishes husband Sanjay on b’day: Today we celebrate the amazing person you are

Procter & Gamble names Indian-origin Shailesh Jejurikar as CEO

Procter & Gamble names Indian-origin Shailesh Jejurikar as CEO

Awami League slams B'desh interim govt's 'reckless' move of altering Ganabhaban structure

Awami League slams B'desh interim govt's 'reckless' move of altering Ganabhaban structure