May 11, 2026 6:06 PM हिंदी

When Dilip Joshi recollected his chance encounter with Big B and Govinda

When Dilip Joshi recollected his chance encounter with Big B and Govinda

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Dilip Joshi once spoke about his encounters with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. A clip from the show ‘Movers & Shakers’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting how the two actors told him that they admired his work.

In the video, Shekhar Suman asked him, “How do you feel when people like Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda react to your performance, and they come and compliment you”.

Responding to the same, the actor said, “I was floored, totally. I never expected that. With Govinda ji, I mean, it was a tremendous incident”.

Shekhar then said, “You play a South Indian character in this serial called ‘Kya Baat Hai’.

The actor said, “So, I was shooting in Kamalistan and I was coming home, I had packed up. So, Govinda ji was leaving for some other shooting, leaving the make-up room. And I had seen ‘Hero No. 1’ so, I said, ‘Sir, you act very well, your timing is very good, and I'm your fan’. So, he looked at me and said, ‘Thank you’. Then he said, ‘Wait a minute. You're the one who plays the South Indian character in Ramesh Sippy serial. You are very good’. The other thing, Mr. Bachchan, recently I was shooting in Hyderabad, Ramoji Rao Film Studio. He met me, he just came to see our shooting. So, Paresh Rawal and I were coming back home in the car, and then Mr. Bachchan came”.

“So, naturally, we parked the car and got down. First, Paresh Rawal got down and said hello. I was standing aside. What could I have said? He's such a big star. So, he said hello to me. So, I was like, ‘Hello, Dilip Joshi’. And he was like, ‘Yeah, Amitabh’. He then said, ‘No, you're a very good actor’. I was like, ‘One second, where am I?’. So, I couldn't speak, but a question mark came to my face. How do you know? So, he understood. He said, ‘No, I've seen you a lot on TV. And you do good work. So, keep it up and get going’”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi addresses a press conference at the BJP head office in New Delhi on Saturday, December 27, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Sudhanshu Trivedi defends PM Modi’s austerity appeal, poses three questions ​

Somnath: From ruin to resurgence, a millennium of faith

Somnath: From ruin to resurgence, a millennium of faith

India's S8UL qualifies for Honour of Kings World Cup at EWC 2026, an INR 28+ crore prize pool tournament (Credit: S8UL)

India's S8UL qualifies for Honour of Kings World Cup at EWC 2026, an INR 28+ crore prize pool tournament

India-Vietnam ties making steady progress in defence, economic sectors: Report

India-Vietnam ties making steady progress in defence, economic sectors: Report

India's GDP growth likely to touch 6.6 pc in FY27, inflation may average 5.1 pc: Crisil

India's GDP growth likely to touch 6.6 pc in FY27, inflation may average 5.1 pc: Crisil

Zero compliance of POSH act: NCW team uncovers glaring lapses at TCS’ Nashik unit

Zero compliance of POSH act: NCW team uncovers glaring lapses at TCS Nashik unit

Gir Somnath: An aerial view of the Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, in Gir Somnath, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/@narendramodi)

Somnath temple reflects India’s civilisational spirit: CM Naidu​

India can offset short-term economic shock in 1 year: Top expert on PM Modi's appeal

India can offset short-term economic shock in 1 year: Top expert on PM Modi's appeal

Firms adopting energy-saving measures, enabling remote work: Nasscom

Firms adopting energy-saving measures, enabling remote work: Nasscom

Ex-England spinner Kirstie Gordon returns to Scotland squad for Women’s T20 World Cup (Credit: ICC)

Ex-England spinner Kirstie Gordon returns to Scotland squad for Women’s T20 World Cup