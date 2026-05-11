When Dilip Joshi recollected his chance encounter with Big B and Govinda

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Dilip Joshi once spoke about his encounters with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. A clip from the show ‘Movers & Shakers’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting how the two actors told him that they admired his work.

In the video, Shekhar Suman asked him, “How do you feel when people like Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda react to your performance, and they come and compliment you”.

Responding to the same, the actor said, “I was floored, totally. I never expected that. With Govinda ji, I mean, it was a tremendous incident”.

Shekhar then said, “You play a South Indian character in this serial called ‘Kya Baat Hai’.

The actor said, “So, I was shooting in Kamalistan and I was coming home, I had packed up. So, Govinda ji was leaving for some other shooting, leaving the make-up room. And I had seen ‘Hero No. 1’ so, I said, ‘Sir, you act very well, your timing is very good, and I'm your fan’. So, he looked at me and said, ‘Thank you’. Then he said, ‘Wait a minute. You're the one who plays the South Indian character in Ramesh Sippy serial. You are very good’. The other thing, Mr. Bachchan, recently I was shooting in Hyderabad, Ramoji Rao Film Studio. He met me, he just came to see our shooting. So, Paresh Rawal and I were coming back home in the car, and then Mr. Bachchan came”.

“So, naturally, we parked the car and got down. First, Paresh Rawal got down and said hello. I was standing aside. What could I have said? He's such a big star. So, he said hello to me. So, I was like, ‘Hello, Dilip Joshi’. And he was like, ‘Yeah, Amitabh’. He then said, ‘No, you're a very good actor’. I was like, ‘One second, where am I?’. So, I couldn't speak, but a question mark came to my face. How do you know? So, he understood. He said, ‘No, I've seen you a lot on TV. And you do good work. So, keep it up and get going’”, he added.

--IANS

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