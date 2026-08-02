August 02, 2026 5:46 PM हिंदी

When Cobie Smulders spoke about her British mother being 'cruelly honest’

When Cobie Smulders spoke about her British mother being 'cruelly hones

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Cobie Smulders once spoke about the gravity of crude British humour, and how she experiences it on a daily basis at her home.

An old video of the actress from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress talking about the “cruelly honest” signature of British humour.

During the show, she asked the host, “Is it a British thing where you're just so cruelly honest a lot of the time?”

When Norton replied affirmatively, she said, “I had this one moment with my mother and I was in the 12th grade in high school and we put on the production of Singing in the Rain and instead of giving me a part where I spoke, they gave me a part where I sang, which I'm not great at, and it wasn't great”.

She further mentioned, “It wasn't terrible, but it wasn't great and my mom came to our first performance and, you know, we were all excited and I was like flushed and I felt really great and I did it. I nailed it, even though it was a challenge for me and I came off stage and she said, ‘Oh, Cobie,you were so wonderful. You couldn't sing a note of it, but you just sang it anyway’. And I was, ‘I still had like eight shows to go’”.

Cobie Smulders is widely recognised for her versatility across television and film. She gained international fame as Robin Scherbatsky in the hit sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’, earning praise for her sharp comic timing and charismatic screen presence.

Her enduring popularity stems from her ability to balance humour, strength and emotional depth across diverse roles as seen in the video.

--IANS

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