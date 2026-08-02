August 02, 2026 8:00 PM हिंदी

Friendship Day: Jennifer Winget shares rare pictures from her haldi ceremony

Friendship Day: Jennifer Winget shares rare pictures from her haldi ceremony

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Winget has shared unseen pictures from her haldi ceremony. On the occasion of Friendship Day, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of pictures from her haldi ceremony.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude towards her valuable friends.

She wrote, “My haldi wasn’t just a celebration... it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures,I notice something new..a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!! I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you”.

The actress tied the knot recently and has introduced her husband, William Ishmael. William is a businessman, and the couple reportedly kept their relationship under wraps for several months before making it official.

“Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all. Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life”, she added.

The actress was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. They tied the knot on April 9, 2012, after the two met on the sets of their show. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2014, reportedly due to irreconcilable differences. Karan went on to marry actress Bipasha Basu in 2016, while Jennifer remained unmarried until her wedding with William. Despite intense media attention surrounding her personal life, she has largely chosen to keep her relationships private and focus on her career. Her resilience, versatility and consistent performances have made her one of the most respected faces on Indian television.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

CWG 2026: India’s Ishroop Narang narrowly misses women’s -78kg judo bronze (Credit: Ishroop Narang/Instagram)

CWG 2026: India’s Ishroop Narang narrowly misses women’s -78kg judo bronze

'PoK unrest result of long neglect in the region': Report

'PoK unrest result of long neglect in the region'

India unveil 30-member squad for Singapore tests ahead of AFC U20 qualifiers (Credit: AIFF)

India unveil 30-member squad for Singapore tests ahead of AFC U20 qualifiers

Balochistan coal mine tragedy exposes hazards of Pakistan's mining industry: Report

Balochistan coal mine tragedy exposes hazards of Pakistan's mining industry: Report

China’s Ethnic Unity Law represents constitutional expression of Xi Jinping’s political vision: Report

China’s Ethnic Unity Law represents constitutional expression of Xi Jinping’s political vision: Report

PoK joins growing list of security flashpoints in Pakistan: Report

PoK joins growing list of security flashpoints in Pakistan: Report

Ananya Panday spends Friendship Day with her fur buddies: Need somebody to lean on

Ananya Panday spends Friendship Day with her fur buddies: Need somebody to lean on

Levante complete signing of Belgian forward Musuayi on five-year deal (Credit: Yanis Musuyai/Instagram)

Levante complete signing of Belgian forward Musuayi on five-year deal

Loss of Jamshedpur FC major blow to Indian football, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Loss of Jamshedpur FC major blow to Indian football, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Siddharth opens up on his tricky situation for training in MiG cockpit: It’s smaller than a chair

Siddharth opens up on his tricky situation for training in MiG cockpit: It’s smaller than a chair