Friendship Day: Jennifer Winget shares rare pictures from her haldi ceremony

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Winget has shared unseen pictures from her haldi ceremony. On the occasion of Friendship Day, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of pictures from her haldi ceremony.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude towards her valuable friends.

She wrote, “My haldi wasn’t just a celebration... it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures,I notice something new..a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!! I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you”.

The actress tied the knot recently and has introduced her husband, William Ishmael. William is a businessman, and the couple reportedly kept their relationship under wraps for several months before making it official.

“Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all. Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life”, she added.

The actress was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. They tied the knot on April 9, 2012, after the two met on the sets of their show. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2014, reportedly due to irreconcilable differences. Karan went on to marry actress Bipasha Basu in 2016, while Jennifer remained unmarried until her wedding with William. Despite intense media attention surrounding her personal life, she has largely chosen to keep her relationships private and focus on her career. Her resilience, versatility and consistent performances have made her one of the most respected faces on Indian television.

--IANS

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