P.T. Usha hails 'Nari Shakti' as Indian women lead CWG 2026 gold rush

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha hailed the country's women athletes for spearheading India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after they claimed eight of the nation's 13 gold medals, saying their achievements reflected years of dedication while inspiring a new generation of girls to dream big.

"Seeing India's women win eight of our 13 gold medals fills me with immense pride. These achievements are the result of years of dedication by the athletes, their families, coaches and support teams. Every medal tells the story of perseverance and sacrifice. More importantly, these champions are inspiring countless young girls across India to believe that they too can wear the India jersey and succeed on the world stage. That is the true spirit of Nari Shakti," said Usha in an IOA release.

In Glasgow India's women have taken the lead in the country's success when it comes to winning medals, showing once again the increasing depth and consistency in women's sports in a number of disciplines.

Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu once again confirmed her position as one of India's top athletes by winning another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in weightlifting, and in para athletics Sharmila Dhankar delivered a brilliant performance to claim gold in the women's shot put, while Asmita Dey made history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist.

The boxing ring saw India make its most significant showing when Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary all climbed the top step of the podium, displaying the remarkable depth that Indian women's boxing has developed in the past ten years.

The eight champions have together changed the course of India's campaign in Glasgow, showing that Indian women are no longer merely occasional medal hopefuls but consistent winners on the international stage.

The athletes' performances also show the broader changes occurring in Indian sport, due to greater investment in grassroots development, better access to training facilities, an improved system of support for athletes, and higher recognition being given to women athletes, all of which have led to a climate in which talent can thrive.

The achievements reflect the wider national focus on women's empowerment, since the programme includes efforts to get more girls involved in sports as well as measures designed to improve women's representation and opportunities in society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always supported women athletes by praising their achievements and by encouraging young girls to aim for sporting excellence.

In addition to the medals, India's women have also set an example throughout the Games by advising their younger teammates, celebrating each other's achievements and thus strengthening the unity which has now become a characteristic feature of Team India.

Millions of young girls from homes, schools and sports academies all over the country have seen Mirabai Chanu, Sharmila Dhankar, Asmita Dey, Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary proudly standing on the podium with the Tricolour.

--IANS

hs/