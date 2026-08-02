'India hosting CWG 2030 will inspire the younger generation': Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Fresh from scripting history with a third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu expressed excitement over India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, saying it would inspire a new generation of athletes in the country, while reflecting on the sacrifices, family support and mental resilience that shaped her career.

Mirabai, who won the women's 48kg gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with record-breaking lifts, said hosting the Games in India would create new opportunities for aspiring sportspersons across the country.

"The happiest news is that India is hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the younger generation will get to learn a lot, and more players will be motivated to move forward," Mirabai told IANS.

Reflecting on the journey that took her from a young athlete in Manipur to becoming one of India's most decorated weightlifters, Mirabai credited her family for standing by her through every challenge.

"Talking about the journey, there are so many things... From where I started, how I reached here, going to the national camp, and everything I had to face along the way—all of that. But I am very happy that I have a family who provided so much support throughout my journey so far. That is something that makes players feel truly lucky, to have such support," she said.

The 31-year-old also opened up on the physical and mental challenges elite athletes face, especially while dealing with injuries during major competitions.

"In a player's life, there are many ups and downs; you have to face a lot. Sometimes training goes well, and sometimes it goes bad. During those tough times, thoughts creep in about what will happen next and how we will compete if training continues like this. And above all, injuries—injuries happen most when you are at your peak or preparing for a big competition. Injuries affect every player in every sport. Facing those moments while keeping a strong mindset is essential, because these challenges will keep happening in our lives everywhere. So first of all, hard work, sacrifice, and maintaining discipline are crucial to moving forward," she said.

Mirabai's latest Commonwealth Games triumph came after she recovered from a missed opening snatch attempt to lift a record-breaking 85kg before sealing the title with a 105kg clean and jerk. The victory made her the first Indian weightlifter to win three successive Commonwealth Games gold medals and further cemented her legacy as one of the country's finest sporting icons.

--IANS

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