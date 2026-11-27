Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) The makers of director Milo's eagerly awaited horror science-fiction supernatural fantasy thriller 'Nova', featuring actress Raiza Wilson in the lead, on Friday released a Behind The Scenes video of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Milo shared the BTS video clip and wrote, "#novatamilmovie bts."

The BTS video presents glimpses of the efforts the unit made to shoot at various locations including deep forests.

Excitement among fans for the film shot up after the makers released a trailer recently.

The trailer showed that actress Raiza Wilson played a character called Sivagami in the film and that she is, in reality, an alien from the planet Nova!

The trailer begins with a voice over saying that the universe is not only for humans. The trailer then shows people with different belief systems. There is a priest explaining to a group of people that unlike what they believe, the phenomenon is neither a spirit nor a ghost. On the other hand, a group of men find a desolate structure on which is a phrase that warns that the woman found there is possessed.

The trailer gives the impression that a woman military officer goes on a mission. Although it is unclear what her mission exactly is, there is a clip that shows her saying that her first responsibility is to safely take each one of them back to their homes safely. The team that goes on the mission comes across empty villages and strange developments. The trailer also shows Raiza Wilson as a warrior, even as a voice over says that she is Sivagami, an alien from planet Nova.

For the unaware, the film was earlier supposed to release on September 25. However, it was postponed. It is now slated to hit screens on December 11 this year.

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

Actress Raiza Wilson had taken to her Instagram page to share the update. Sharing a poster that showed the film had been certified U/A, she wrote, "A fun sci-fi film for everyone."

Raiza Wilson had disclosed earlier that she had braved blood-sucking leeches, constant mist and rain among other things to shoot for this film.

Raiza, who is best known for her performance in 'Pyaar Prema Kaadhal', while sharing her experience of working on the eagerly awaited film, had said, “The film is structured like a story within a story. I play an important character that appears in the flashback portions."

"The movie combines elements of action, thriller, and science-fiction. I have never acted in a story or role like this before, which is exactly why I was drawn to it," said Raiza Wilson and went on to add that the shoot took place in the forests of Marayoor in Kerala.

"We even filmed inside sandalwood forests, where obtaining permission itself is difficult. There were many challenges-- blood-sucking leeches, constant mist and rain, the intimidating sounds of wild animals, and muddy, slippery paths. Before going there, I thought the shoot would be quite easy. I had no idea it would be so demanding. I have never faced such difficulties in any of my previous films. Despite all this, we completed the shoot on schedule without delays," she had explained.

Stating that director Milo always kept the atmosphere on set energetic and positive, the actress had said because of that, the hardships they faced never felt overwhelming.

"It is remarkable that he chose such a complex story for his very first feature film. It takes a lot of courage. He worked extremely hard and deserves appreciation for it. Since it rained most of the time, I often had to sit on set in wet clothes. The action scenes I performed were filmed there. Stunt master Vimal Rambo gave me specialized training. I had also already undergone fight training for my film 'Mr. X'. So, performing the action scenes in Nova became easier."

Apart from Raiza Wilson, the cast also includes Dhruva of 'Aanmai Thavarael', Adithi Shetty, Bengali actress Krithika Biswas, Malayalam actor Joe John Chacko, Sendrayan, and YouTube personalities Finally Swathika and Finally Krishna.

--IANS

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