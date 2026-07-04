When Anil Kapoor revealed he was not supposed to be a part of the 'Ek Do Teen' song

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor once revealed that he was not initially supposed to be a part of the iconic 'Ek Do Teen' track from his 1988 release "Tezaab".

During his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show', Anil shared that originally the track was supposed to be only picturized on the leading lady of the drama, Madhuri Dixit.

However, after listening to the song, Anil was convinced that it was going to be a major hit, hence he urged the composer Laxmikant, "I will also be a part of this song".

When Laxmikant argued that it was a girl's track, Anil replied, "I don't care".

Then Anil called renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and requested him to change the lyrics.

"The song was not a part of the script, but I made it happen", concluded the 'Animal' actor.

Directed and produced by N. Chandra, "Tezaab" starred Anil and Madhuri as the lead pair, along with Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Kiran Kumar, and Suresh Oberoi as the supporting cast, along with others.

Released on 11 November 1988, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, enjoying a golden jubilee run in the cinema halls.

"Tezaab" is also remembered by the movie buffs for its chartbuster soundtracks 'Ek Do Teen', 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan', and 'Keh Do Ke Tum' scored by composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Up next, Anil will be seen playing a significant role in the much-anticipated spy thriller "Alpha", where he will share the screen with Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, "Alpha" is touted to be the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Along with "Alpha", Anil's promising lineup further includes Shah Rukh Khan's "King," which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. The action entertainer also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

--IANS

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