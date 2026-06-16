When and Where to watch Argentina vs Algeria; know all details

Kansas, June 16 (IANS) Lionel Messi-led Argentina launch their FIFA World Cup title defence at Kansas City Stadium against two-time African champions Algeria in Group J on Wednesday.

The match presents the second-ever meeting between the nations, with Argentina claiming a 4-2 victory in an international friendly in 2007 in their only previous encounter.

La Albiceleste makes a 19th overall and 14th consecutive appearance in a row at a FIFA World Cup, having won the cup in 1978, 1986, and 2022. They ensured they would be able to defend their World Cup title by qualifying in emphatic fashion with five games to spare. They finished top of the CONMEBOL standings, nine points clear of closest challengers Ecuador.

Algeria sealed their return to the global showpiece after a 12-year absence by finishing top of Group G in CAF qualifying, winning eight of their ten games. Overall, this is their fifth FIFA World Cup (1982, 1986, 2010, 2014, 2026)

How to watch Argentina vs Algeria live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, June 17, 6:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Squads:

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolás Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Algeria-

Goalkeepers: Oussama Benbot, Melvin Mastil, Luca Zidane

Defenders: Achref Abada, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Zineddine Belaïd, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, Samir Chergui, Jaouen Hadjam, Aïssa Mandi, Mohamed Tougai

Midfielders: Houssem Aouar, Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui, Farès Chaïbi, Ibrahim Maza, Yacine Titraoui, Ramiz Zerrouki

Forwards: Mohamed Amoura, Nadhir Benbouali, Adil Boulbina, Fares Ghedjemis, Amine Gouiri, Riyad Mahrez, Anis Hadj Moussa

--IANS

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