When Aamir Khan called 12-year-old Kareena Kapoor 'Cute'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Bollywood's 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan once remembered 12-year-old Kareena Khan visiting the sets of his movie 'Andaz Apna Apna', where her sister Karisma Kapoor was one of the leading ladies.

During their appearance on the 'Koffee With Karan' show, Kareena asked Aamir, 'What was your first impression of me?'

Responding to Bebo, Aamir said that when he initially met her as a 12-year-old girl, tagging along with his sister, he thought she was really cute.

"My first impression of her was this really cute girl of 12 years old who was sitting on the sets of 'Andaaz Apna Apna'. And she used to come with Karisma. And she used to look at us like this (Both hands covering her face in amusement)".

During the episode, when Aamir asked Kareena, 'What is the one thing about me that annoys you the most?, Bebo replied, "I think it's just that thing for perfection. Which is not wrong, but like....It's just that extra thing. That has to be like this, means it has to be. Till that doesn't happen, he wants that. So that sometimes can be a bit annoying."

It must be noted that Kareena and Aamir went on to work in multiple projects over the years.

Their primary collaboration was for Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots' in 2009.

While Aamir played the role of Rancho in the blockbuster, Kareena essayed the role of Pia.

Later in 2012, Kareena and Aamir were once again seen sharing screen space for the psychological mystery thriller, 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within'.

Aamir played Inspector Surjan Shekhawat in the drama, and Kareena was the mysterious Rosie. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the project also saw Rani Mukerji as the lead.

Their last on-screen appearance together was in 2022 for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Aamir played the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha in the

Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood drama 'Forrest Gump'. Bebo was seen as his love interest Rupa D'Souza.

--IANS

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