Hindi Pakhwada celebrated through 92nd Fit India Sundays on Cycle

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The 92nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised on Sunday in collaboration with Sulabh International at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO, New Delhi, as part of Hindi Pakhwada 2026.

The event brought together cycling enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts with the message of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. With the theme “Pedal for Fitness, Ride for a Cleaner India,” the initiative highlighted the importance of cycling, fitness and cleanliness in building a healthier and cleaner society.

The collaboration with Sulabh International further strengthened the message of cleanliness and public health, while the celebration of Hindi Pakhwada added a special cultural dimension to the event. It was graced by Sabita Mahato (Endurance athlete, Ultra-runner, Cyclist, Mountaineer), Kiran Chillar (Fitness Model, Indian Flag Runner Mrs. India 2019), and Dr. Prem Prakash Meena (Fit India Ambassador), among others.

The event this morning commenced with the felicitation of the distinguished guests, followed by the participants taking the Nasha Mukti pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards a healthy and substance-free lifestyle. Thereafter, the cycling rally was formally flagged off.

Dr. Prem Prakash Meena, Fit India Ambassador, said, “Our Prime Minister has turned 76 years old, but we consider him young. He has made an appeal to the youth on how we can make the entire country fit and develop a sporting culture to bring a new fitness revolution across the country. The impact is visible today through the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ campaign, which has reached its 92nd edition. Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth, we can see how a new fitness movement is taking place across the country.”

The fitness activities began early this Sunday morning by 5:30 AM. Over 1,000 citizens came, cycled and also participated in various fitness activities including yoga, zumba and rope skipping. participants then embarked on 5 km Run and Cycling Ride around the Stadium. A dedicated game zone was also set up the venue, featuring board games such as carrom and chess, along with sporting and fitness activities including badminton, tug of war and an obstacle race. These activities kept enthusiastic throughout the morning.

Sabita Mahato, Endurance Athlete, Ultra-runner, Cyclist and Mountaineer, said, “For the youth, the message is that not just on Sunday, but every day, if we give half an hour to our fitness, then doing a work for 21 days makes it a habit. So, building a good habit is very important in our regular life.”

--IANS

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