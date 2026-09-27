September 27, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

Nestle India responds after customer alleges finding worms in Maggi packet

Nestle India responds after customer alleges finding worms in Maggi packet

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Nestle India has responded after concerns were raised over the quality of its popular Maggi noodles brand following a complaint by a customer in Mumbai, who allegedly found insects and worms in the product while cooking it.

The incident has sparked fresh debate over food safety standards and the quality of packaged food products widely consumed across the country.

According to reports, the customer from Mumbai's Kalyan area discovered insects and worms in a packet of Maggi noodles while preparing the product.

The customer reportedly highlighted that the packet carried an expiry date of February 2027, raising questions about how contamination could have occurred despite the product being well within its shelf life.

The alleged discovery has led to concerns among consumers regarding the safety and quality of packaged food items. It also comes at a time when the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been stepping up efforts against food adulteration and violations of food safety regulations across the state.

Reports indicate that there have been calls for the FDA to take cognisance of the matter and collect samples of the concerned product for laboratory testing to determine the authenticity of the complaint and identify any possible quality issues.

Responding to the reports, Nestle India said it follows stringent quality control measures and food safety protocols throughout its manufacturing process.

"We have learnt about this matter through media reports and have not been contacted by the consumer or the authorities as yet. At this stage we cannot comment on the authenticity of the concern raised," a Nestle India spokesperson said.

The company further stated that every product undergoes multiple quality checks, beginning with the sourcing of raw materials and continuing through the manufacturing and packaging stages, to ensure compliance with all applicable quality and safety standards before the products reach consumers.

The company maintained that robust quality and food safety management systems are in place across its manufacturing operations and reiterated its commitment to delivering safe and high-quality products to consumers.

--IANS

pk

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