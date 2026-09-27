September 27, 2026 5:06 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty on her secret to staying happy: Gratitude is something that you have to practice

Shilpa Shetty on her secret to staying happy: Gratitude is something that you have to practice

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty was one of the speakers at India’s first World Happiness Summit held at New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

Hosted by Happpy AiR – Atman in Ravi, the Happpiness Ambassador, the summit brought together voices from entertainment, public life, entrepreneurship, spirituality, wellness and social leadership.

Talking about what, according to her, is the key to eternal happiness, actress Shilpa said, “I think we all have our own way of being, and for me, I feel so much in gratitude. Gratitude is something that you have to practice. Even if something doesn’t go your way, I thank the Lord for it not happening. There are so many reasons for me to feel happy when you have good health and your family, there is every reason to feel happy. Whatever has to come your way is part of your journey. I think sometimes we tend to overlook the soul and focus only on the outer body and the name. When I interact with people, I interact on a soul level. I always say ‘Atma Namaste’ — it is my soul greeting you. I truly believe that we were all meant to meet, and if something shifts within us through that meeting, perhaps it was already meant to happen.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was also a part of the Summit, added, “We often associate happiness with success, achievements and moments of pleasure, while overlooking the importance of finding peace within and having a deeper sense of purpose. The idea of Pleasure, Peace and Purpose coming together resonated deeply with me. For me, happiness is about being present, understanding myself better, appreciating the journey and finding meaning beyond the highs and lows of everyday life. It reminded me that happiness is not something I need to constantly chase; it is something I can create through the way I choose to live, think and connect with myself and the people around me.”

--IANS

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