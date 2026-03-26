When a robot walked into the White House

Washington, March 26 (IANS) It was not a visiting leader, a celebrity, a sports star, or a senior official who drew the most attention at the White House. It was a robot.

A humanoid machine, known as Figure 03, walked beside First Lady Melania Trump as she entered a global summit on artificial intelligence and education on Wednesday (local time). The moment was brief, but striking -- a visual reminder of how quickly technology is moving from concept to reality.

“It's fair to state you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” Melania Trump said, acknowledging the unusual presence.

The event, titled 'Fostering the Future Together', brought together delegates and technology leaders to discuss how AI could shape the future of education. But much of the attention shifted to the robot itself.

Figure 03 did more than walk into the room. It spoke.

“Thank you, first lady, Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House,” the robot said. “It is an honour to be at Fostering the Future Together's global coalition inaugural meeting.”

“I’m Figure 03, a humanoid built for the United States of America,” it added, describing its role in efforts “to empower children with technology and education.”

After delivering its remarks, the robot moved through the room and exited, completing what was both a demonstration and a symbolic moment.

The First Lady used the occasion to present a broader vision for artificial intelligence. “The future of AI is personified,” she said. “It will be formed in the shape of humans.”

She described a future in which humanoid systems could act as teachers. “Imagine a humanoid educator named ‘Plato,’” she said, outlining a system where subjects like “literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history” would be instantly accessible at home.

Such a system, she argued, could adapt to each student’s needs. “Plato is always patient and always available,” she said, adding that children could develop “deep critical thinking and independent reasoning abilities.”

At the same time, she stressed the need for caution. “The safety of our next generation is always paramount,” she said, calling for cooperation between governments and the private sector.

The two-day summit included representatives from multiple countries and major technology companies, reflecting a growing global focus on integrating AI into education systems.

Figure 03 itself is designed for practical use, including household tasks and assistance in everyday environments. But its appearance at the White House highlighted a larger shift -- from machines that assist in the background to systems that interact directly with people.

The idea of robots playing a role in education remains new and, in some cases, controversial. Questions about effectiveness, ethics, and the role of human teachers continue to shape the debate.

Still, the broader direction is clear. Artificial intelligence is becoming central to discussions about the future of work, learning, and economic growth. Governments and industry leaders are increasingly focused on how to use it responsibly while staying competitive.

At the White House, that future was not discussed only in policy terms. It was visible, walking beside the First Lady -- a sign of how near that future may be.

--IANS

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