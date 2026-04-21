April 21, 2026 10:02 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Citadel Season Two' to premiere on May 6

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Citadel Season Two' to premiere on May 6

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The makers of Priyanka Chopra's action-packed series "Citadel" have announced the premiere date for the eagerly-awaited season two of the show.

Unveiling the action-packed official trailer, Prime Video announced that all the episodes of season two will be released on the OTT platform on May 6, 2026. The show will reach more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.

Sharing the preview and new release date on social media, the makers wrote, "New team. New mission. New season of Citadel. Only on Prime Video May 6. (sic)"

The spy thriller shares the journey of Mason Kane (Played by Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Played by Priyanka Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Played by Stanley Tucci) – the elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families.

As a new threat emerges, the three are called back into action. They have been tasked with recruiting a team of skilled new operatives to launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.

The new season will see some familiar faces from the original season such as Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. Th show enjoys an ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine.

The cast will also include some new faces like Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, "Citadel" is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO.

With David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer, Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes are also on board the team as directors.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio, alongside Chris Castaldi, Debra James, Newton Thomas Sigel, Bryan Oh, Natalie Laine Williams, David J. Rosen, and Patrick Moran.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

SAI and ICMR organise workshop on Good Clinical Practice in New Delhi to strengthen ethical sports science research. Photo credit: SAI Media

SAI, ICMR organise workshop on Good Clinical Practice to strengthen ethical sports science research

Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2026: 'Always special to perform in front of the orange army', says Abhishek Sharma

Moon Moon Sen makes a statement with mom Suchitra Sen’s iconic earrings

Moon Moon Sen makes a statement with mom Suchitra Sen’s iconic earrings

Trinamool govt's 'failure' to address potato farmers' woes likely to impact Bengal poll outcome

Trinamool govt's 'failure' to address potato farmers' woes likely to impact Bengal poll outcome

Abhishek Sharma's unbeaten century guides Sunrisers Hyderabad to 242/2 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026 at he Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Abhishek's unbeaten century guides SRH to 242/2 against DC

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Citadel Season Two' to premiere on May 6

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Citadel Season Two' to premiere on May 6

Bangladesh: Ban on Awami League sparks debate on selective political accountability (File image)

Bangladesh: Ban on Awami League sparks debate on selective political accountability

PM Modi leads strategic reset with South Korea with focus on tech, trade and growth

PM Modi leads strategic reset with South Korea with focus on tech, trade and growth

Abhishek Sharma draws level with Virat Kohli, scoring his ninth century, in Match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma draws level with Virat Kohli, scoring his ninth century

3.3 million jobs affected in Pakistan by 2025 floods: ILO (File image)

3.3 million jobs affected in Pakistan by 2025 floods: ILO