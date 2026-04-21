Moon Moon Sen makes a statement with mom Suchitra Sen’s iconic earrings

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Family heirlooms hold a very special place in one's heart, especially if they have been passed down from the mother.

Recently, celebrated actress Moon Moon Sen wore her late mother and noted actress Suchitra Sen's earrings.

The earrings worn by Moon Moon Sen for a recent photoshoot showed her posing in a black pantsuit, with a printed shirt underneath. Along with the earrings, the veteran actress also used specs, and some gold chains to accessorize the ensemble.

The post sharing glimpses of Moon Moon Sen making a statement in her mother's iconic earrings read, "These are Suchitra Sen’s earrings. The very pair that once framed the face of Bengali cinema’s most graceful icon. And I was trusted to style them today… with her daughter, the luminous Moon Moon Sen. (sic)."

We could also see a picture of late Suchitra Sen wearing the same set of earrings in the album.

Talking about her career trajectory, Moon Moon Sen made her Bollywood debut in 1984 with the film "Andar Baahar".

During her glorious tenure, she went on to be a part of more than 60 films across several Indian languages, such as Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati.

Some of her most acclaimed movies include "Sirivennela" in Telugu, "Aval Kaathirunnu Avanum" in Malayalam, and "Yuga Purusha" in Kannada.

In addition to films, she has also been a part of around 40 television series, along with the English drama, "My Karma, which was released back in 2004.

Shifting our focus to her personal life, Moon Moon Sen got married to Bharat Dev Varma, a descendant of the royal family of Tripura in 1978.

The couple has two daughters, Raima and Riya Sen. Both of them have managed to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, just like their mother and grandmother.

--IANS

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