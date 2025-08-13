Whatever ECI is doing is lawful, democratic: BJP’s Rituraj Sinha slams Tejashwi Yadav over boycott threat

Patna, Aug 13 (IANS) BJP leader Rituraj Sinha, on Wednesday, lashed out at the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, who has reiterated his threat to boycott the upcoming state elections.

Sinha asserted that whatever the Election Commission of India (ECI) is doing is "lawful, democratic, and in line with the Constitution" and should continue as part of the regular electoral process.

Speaking to IANS, Rituraj Sinha said, "In a democratic institution, under Article 326 and the Representation of the People Act, the Election Commission ensures the purity of the electoral roll. Those talking about boycotting elections are not in sync with democratic norms. They are trying to confuse people, mislead them, and seek votes through misinformation."

He further questioned the political motives behind such statements.

"I want people to ask -- during former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s tenure, the work of Special Summary Revision (SSR) was not done. We never opposed it then. But in 2005, when the NDA government came, the electoral process continued. It has always happened and will keep happening. This is the law of the land," he told IANS.

On allegations by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that several BJP leaders possess multiple EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers, BJP leader Sinha offered a sharp rebuttal.

"Let me clarify -- Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya is an Indian citizen living in Patna. He shifted his voter ID from Gujarat to Patna. This is neither illegal nor objectionable. The real objectionable act is that Tejashwi Yadav himself has two EPIC numbers and two voter IDs. The Election Commission issued him a notice, but he never responded. He even filed his nomination for the 2020 elections using a fake ID. Before making allegations, Tejashwi Yadav should answer for his own actions. When those who speak about the Constitution attack constitutional bodies, it is like a thief scolding the police officer," he added.

BJP leader Sinha also commented on a separate issue concerning a recent circular by Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chairman, Salim Raj, which directed all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs in the state to hoist the Tricolour outside their main gates on August 15 to mark the Independence Day.

"It is absolutely correct that the honour of the Tricolour should be upheld at every institution in India. It is expected of everyone, and all should participate in it. This must happen," he said.

Meanwhile, the circular, issued on Monday, said: "On the auspicious occasion of this national festival, the national flag should be hoisted at the main gate of all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs in Chhattisgarh. Understand the importance of Independence Day and maintain its dignity by showing patriotism, unity, and brotherhood."

--IANS

jk/khz