Afghanistan claims it thwarted Pakistani airstrike on Bagram airbase

Kabul, March 1 (IANS) Afghanistan said on Sunday that it thwarted Pakistani military's attempt to carry out airstrike on Bagram airbase, media reported.

In a statement, police headquarters in central Parwan said that several jets belonging to the Pakistani military conducted an airstrike within the airspace of Bagram Airbase at around 5 a.m. (local time), Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

In the statement, the provincial police headquarters said, "With the immediate and professional response of Bagram’s brave defensive and air forces, using the Zico One and Two Mile defence systems, the enemy's movements were neutralised and a necessary and decisive response was delivered."

As of now, there has no casualty or material damage reported in the area and the situation is fully under the control of security and defence forces.

The police headquarters noted that protecting Afghanistan's airspace and national sovereignty is is a fundamental and non-negotiable responsibility, and warned of proportional, decisive and lawful measures if any action is taken against Afghanistan's territory, people or values, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has claimed that its forces captured four Pakistani military bases after retaliatory attacks against Pakistani troops.

Taliban Defence Spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarazmi made the announcement.

According to the Defence Ministry, 32 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the operation.

The Taliban also claimed to have shot down two Pakistani drones during the clashes, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The attacks reportedly took place in Paktia, Kandahar, Khost and Nangarhar provinces of Pakistan.

On February 27, Afghanistan launched attacks on Pakistani Army posts and military centres along the Durand Line in response to Islamabad's airstrikes in Nangarhar and Paktita on February 21.

Following Afghanistan's attacks, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out airstrikes targetting military installations in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

In recent months, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have increased, with both sides accusing each other of cross-border attacks and harbouring militant groups.

--IANS

akl/khz