What measures have you taken: BJP questions TN govt over minor girl’s murder in Coimbatore

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Reacting to the death of a minor girl in Tamil Nadu, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Spokesperson, Narayanan Thirupathy on Monday criticised the state government, alleging that despite a change in government, there has been no significant change in the administration or law and order situation.

Speaking to IANS, Narayanan Thirupathy said, “Even though the government has changed, nothing has changed in terms of administration. A government is continuous, and the machinery should function properly. The system needs to be changed. It can be done easily; there is no issue in that."

"I accept that it is not going to happen overnight, but what measures have you taken? What steps have you taken? Nothing,” he alleged.

He further alleged that crimes against women and children continue unabated in the state.

“Murders are continuously happening. Rapes are happening. Crimes against women and girl children are taking place. We all know that liquor and drugs are among the major reasons behind such incidents, but the system needs to be changed,” he said.

Questioning the government’s efforts, Thirupathy added, “What steps have you taken in the last 10 or 15 days? Nothing is going to happen if we simply keep transferring police officers. They are all IPS officers and police personnel; we cannot keep blaming them alone.”

He also pointed to delays in the handling of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“There are several POCSO cases still pending. The problem lies with the law enforcement agencies as well as the judicial system. Both need reforms,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday evening was found dead with injuries near Kannampalayam Lake in the Sulur area of Coimbatore district on Friday.

Police have arrested two accused, identified as Karthik and Mohan Raj, who allegedly kidnapped and later murdered the girl.

According to police, the child had stepped out to buy groceries near her house in the Sulur area when the accused allegedly abducted her before killing her.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay said such crimes would not be tolerated.

“The horrific incident that occurred yesterday involving a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore has caused immense grief and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society,” the Chief Minister posted on social media platform X.

--IANS

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