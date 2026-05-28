Rubio’s Delhi visit reflects mature India-US ties and evolving Quad dynamics: Report

Washington/New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India reflected a more mature phase in relations between New Delhi and Washington, where strategic convergence continues alongside open discussions on trade frictions, differing geopolitical priorities, and ambiguity regarding American consistency, a report has stated.

In parallel, it also underscored the Quad's evolution from a primarily diplomatic signalling platform into an operational framework aimed at strengthening resilience in an era of fractured globalisation. The key challenge for the Quad lies in strengthening sustainability while ensuring strategic coherence among member nations, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao wrote in India Narrative.

According to the expert, Rubio’s visit to India from May 23-26 was a “restrained affair”, but one that carried its own significance. The visit, she said, could be viewed as an exercise in strategic reassurance amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

“In diplomacy, timing matters. Rubio arrived in India just days after President Donald Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing, a meeting that produced language about a ‘constructive relationship of strategic stability’ between the US and China. Simultaneously, the continuing conflict involving Iran and the resulting instability in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz have brought energy security and maritime vulnerability to the forefront of global politics,” Rao detailed.

All these developments, the former Indian diplomat said, served as a multi-layered backdrop to Rubio’s Delhi visit and to the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held on May 26.

“The bilateral leg of the visit was plainly designed to reassure New Delhi. Rubio repeatedly described India as central to America’s Indo-Pacific strategy and called the Quad a cornerstone of regional stability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an invitation to visit Washington. Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reviewed the now-familiar agenda of trade, defence, critical technologies, semiconductors, AI, energy, nuclear cooperation and mobility. The atmospherics were good, although reassurance is not reset,” she highlighted.

Rubio’s Delhi visit, therefore, the seasoned diplomat said, was aimed at two objectives: reaffirming the importance of the India-US partnership and, at the same time, assuring the broader Indo-Pacific that ties with China would not come at the cost of regional engagements.

Emphasising the Quad’s significance, Rao said that the official statement released after the Delhi meeting of the four foreign ministers pointed to a grouping that is increasingly operational, geo-economic, and systemic in its approach.

She further highlighted that Quad’s agenda is currently explicitly based on four pillars: “maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response.”

Highlighting India's longstanding preference for flexible strategic coalitions over rigid alliances, Rao said, "A Quad focused on energy security, maritime awareness, critical minerals, infrastructure and technological resilience aligns far more naturally with Indian strategic culture than an overtly militarised bloc would.”

--IANS

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