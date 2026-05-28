May 28, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives; death toll climbs to 565

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives; death toll climbs to 565 (File Image)

Dhaka, May 28 (IANS) Bangladesh continues to grapple with an escalating measles outbreak with five more children reportedly dying from the disease and similar symptoms on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 565 since March 15 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka, the deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning.

Among the latest fatalities, five were confirmed measles cases, with none listed as suspected, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Reports suggest that the total number of confirmed deaths from measles has surged to 88, while suspected deaths have reached 477.

The DGHS recorded a total of 826 suspected measles cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall tally of suspected cases to 67,905.

Additionally, 51 new confirmed cases were reported, increasing the total to 8,885 during the same period.

Amid the worsening health crisis in Bangladesh, the measles cases and deaths continue to rise across the country despite the conclusion of the preliminary phase for the one-and-a-half-month special measles-rubella vaccination drive on May 20, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

The data from DGHS showed that daily cases exceeded 1,000 per day throughout this month, with exceptions only on May 9, 16 and 23.

Public health experts and physicians warned that mass gatherings, long-distance travel and family visits during Eid holidays could further accelerate the spread of the measles.

They advised families with young children to avoid unnecessary gatherings, restrict movement and adhere to the preventive measures, cautioning that approaching the hot season may intensify the transmission risks.

Experts noted that the lack of adequate treatment facilities in remote areas remains a serious concern, especially for children who may fall sick while travelling.

"In this situation, it is best for people to stay where they are. Unnecessary movement should be limited as much as possible," Bangladesh’s leading daily, Dhaka Tribune, quoted the director of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, FA Asma Khanom, as saying.

Addressing a programme at the Secretariat in Dhaka last week, Bangladesh’s Health Minister Sakhawat Husain said that unrestricted Eid travel and crowded public transport could fuel transmission of measles.

Stressing the contagious nature of measles, Husain urged families not to expose infected or recently recovered children to crowded public spaces or relatives' homes.

He added that while vaccination significantly reduces the risk, it does not provide 100 per cent protection, noting that social distancing and public awareness remain key preventive measures.

--IANS

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