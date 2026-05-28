Sadhvi Ritambhara, Karpatri Maharaj praise PM Modi's achievements

Ayodhya, May 28 (IANS) Religious leaders in Ayodhya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government completed 12 years in office. They spoke about the development of the country and major decisions taken during his leadership.

Padma Bhushan awardee Sadhvi Ritambhara said that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is one of the biggest achievements of the PM Modi-led government. She also said that many important works have been completed during his tenure. She also stressed the need for more efforts to ensure cow protection.

“We want cow slaughter to be banned and Gau Mata to be declared the Rashtra Mata,” she asserted. “The country has moved forward a lot in the last 12 years,” added Sadhvi Ritambhara.

Hindu religious leader Karpatri Maharaj also praised Prime Minister Modi and called his tenure “commendable". He said India is progressing and gaining respect across the world.

He mentioned important decisions like the Ram Temple and the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. According to him, the Prime Minister handled many national issues with wisdom and strong leadership.

Karpatri Maharaj said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s image has become much stronger across the world, and many countries now see him as a trusted friend and global leader.

He said PM Modi has earned respect and recognition on the international stage because of his work and leadership style. Comparing him to Rishi Vishwamitra from Hindu scriptures, Karpatri Maharaj said that just as Vishwamitra guided and supported Lord Ram, PM Modi is working with a similar vision and dedication for the country.

He further said that the Prime Minister has taken several important decisions for the nation and has worked continuously for the development and progress of India. According to him, the country is moving forward in many areas under PM Modi’s leadership, and India’s presence and influence in the world have increased significantly.

Karpatri Maharaj expressed hope that Narendra Modi will continue to work in the same manner in the coming years so that the nation keeps benefiting from his vision, leadership, and commitment towards the country’s growth and welfare.

--IANS

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