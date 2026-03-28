White House hails Trump-PM Modi call on Iran crisis

Washington, March 28 (IANS) The White House praised a call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Iran crisis, even as it did not confirm reports that Elon Musk joined the conversation.

“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told IANS.

She was responding to a question about a news report that Musk joined the call between the two leaders. The White House did not confirm or deny the New York Times report.

“The inclusion of Mr. Musk, confirmed by two US officials, suggests that the world’s richest man is back on better terms with the president,” The New York Times reported.

“The two men had a falling out last summer following the billionaire’s departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the workforce. They appear to have smoothed things over in recent months,” the daily said.

According to reports, the call focused on the escalating situation in West Asia, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor. Media accounts said tensions have risen in recent days following developments involving Iran and concerns over disruptions to maritime traffic.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of keeping the waterway open. “Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” he said.

Reports also highlighted the unusual presence of Musk, a private business leader, in the call. It remains unclear, based on available information, why he was included or whether he spoke during the conversation, the daily said.

The discussion took place amid growing concerns over a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes. Any disruption could have immediate economic consequences, particularly for energy-importing nations.

--IANS

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