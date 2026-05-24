WFI respects Delhi HC order, to allow Vinesh to compete in trials; Asiad participation still uncertain: Sources

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will not challenge the Delhi High Court’s order permitting Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials, federation sources confirmed on Sunday.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court directed the WFI to allow the Olympian and two-time World Championships medallist to compete in the trials, which are scheduled for May 30 and 31 in New Delhi.

The court also ordered that the entire selection process be video-recorded and monitored by independent observers from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Confirming the federation’s stance following the ruling, WFI sources said the body would comply with the court’s directions.

“We respect the court order and the WFI will not challenge the decision. Let her (Vinesh Phogat) compete in the trials,” WFI sources told IANS.

However, the federation indicated that logistical complications could arise even if Phogat qualifies through the trials, as the list of participants for the competition had already been sent to Japan earlier this month.

Asked about the possibility of Phogat making the final squad if she wins the trials, the sources added, “It is not in our hands now. If, by any chance, we manage to include her as an iconic player, she will have to compete in the 50kg category.”

While granting interim relief to Phogat, the Delhi High Court strongly criticised the WFI’s selection framework and observed that motherhood could not be used as a basis to exclude female athletes from professional opportunities.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya held that the federation’s policy failed to adequately account for Phogat’s maternity-related break and post-partum recovery period, which overlapped with the qualifying competitions listed under the eligibility criteria.

“Motherhood must be viewed as a natural and deeply significant aspect of life that deserves accommodation and institutional sensitivity. Therefore, the law must ensure that motherhood does not become a ground for exclusion or marginalisation of female athletes such as the appellant,” the court observed.

The Bench further noted that preventing Phogat from participating in the trials would render her pending writ petition meaningless, adding that allowing her to compete was necessary “in the interest of sport and justice.”

The court also criticised the language used by the WFI in a show-cause notice issued to the wrestler earlier this month, particularly references to her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final after failing the weigh-in. The Bench described the federation’s remarks calling the incident a “national embarrassment” as “deplorable” and “vindictive.”

Phogat had challenged the federation’s Asian Games selection policy issued in February, along with a subsequent circular and show-cause notice, arguing that she had been unfairly excluded despite informing both international and domestic authorities about her maternity-related sabbatical.

During the hearings, the WFI maintained that the policy applied uniformly to all wrestlers and that no exemptions could be made. The court, however, noted that earlier federation guidelines had allowed “iconic players” to compete in selection trials even without meeting standard eligibility conditions.

–IANS

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