Western Regional Conference will shape agriculture’s future: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jaipur, April 7 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasised that agriculture is the backbone of India, with farmers representing the soul of the nation.

He stated that the Central Government is working at a rapid pace to make the agricultural sector self-reliant, while also enhancing farmers’ incomes and improving their quality of life.

Praising Rajasthan’s agricultural innovations, he noted that a comprehensive roadmap for the sector has been developed under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

He encouraged other states to adopt similar innovative practices.

Chouhan was addressing the inaugural session of the Western Regional Conference held in Jaipur on Tuesday.

He highlighted that, considering India’s geographical diversity, a series of regional agricultural conferences has been planned under the guidance of PM Modi. Rajasthan is hosting the first of these conferences.

The event brings together representatives from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Rajasthan, providing a platform to discuss region-specific challenges, opportunities, and agricultural strategies.

The conference aims to strengthen inter-state coordination and promote the exchange of innovations, ultimately guiding the sector toward sustainable growth.

The Union Minister outlined three key objectives for the agricultural sector: ensuring national food security to support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, increasing farmers’ incomes and improving their standard of living, and strengthening nutritional security alongside food security.

He emphasised the need for agricultural diversification, enhanced production, and the adoption of integrated farming systems to achieve these goals.

Chouhan urged all states to ensure 100 per cent registration of farmers under the Farmer ID scheme to enable timely access to government benefits.

He also stressed the importance of swift crop damage assessments under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, ensuring farmers receive insurance benefits without delay.

The Minister announced that the Central Government will introduce flexibility in allocating funds under national agricultural schemes, taking into account the diverse geographical conditions of different states.

He also called for effective utilisation of agricultural budgets, timely procurement of crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and organisation of a ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ across states. He assured full support from the Central Government for these initiatives.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s agricultural potential, Chouhan praised the state’s initiative to develop a structured agricultural roadmap. He announced that the Central Government will send a team of agricultural scientists and experts to further strengthen this effort.

He also commended the upcoming Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM), stating that a central team of experts and officials will participate to support the initiative.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that PM Modi envisions farmers as the foundation of the nation, with development beginning in villages and agricultural fields.

He highlighted enhancements to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, noting that the state government has added Rs 3,000 to the central assistance, increasing the total benefit to Rs 9,000 for farmers in Rajasthan.

Announcing the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet–2026, scheduled for May, he said the event will aim to position Rajasthan as a leader in agricultural exports.

Experts, scientists, and specialists from India and abroad will participate. He invited the Union Agriculture Minister and other stakeholders to attend the event and expressed confidence that the conference deliberations will shape the future of agriculture.

The Chief Minister concluded by noting that discussions at the conference will cover key areas such as agricultural production, water management, and crop protection, paving the way for sustainable agricultural development.

--IANS

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