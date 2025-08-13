West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur secures first place in formation of women's self-help groups

West Midnapore, Aug 13 (IANS) Paschim Medinipur, popularly known as West Midnapore district, has secured the top position in West Bengal in the formation of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and loan distribution. The district, located in the Jangalmahal region, also leads the state in the field of microfinance.

For years, the state government has been taking initiatives to make rural women self-reliant. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has consistently directed officials in administrative meetings to take steps towards women’s empowerment.

Acting on these instructions, the Paschim Medinipur district administration has been providing various skill-training programmes to women from SHGs. After completing training, many women are earning a livelihood by producing handicrafts, engaging in food processing, and pursuing other small-scale ventures. Even rural housewives are now joining the initiative.

According to official data, the number of self-help groups in Paschim Medinipur exceeds 70,000. In the current financial year alone, loans worth about Rs 56 crore have been distributed to SHGs in Keshpur block. In Debra block, loan distribution has reached Rs 108 crore. Women in Narayangarh block have received nearly Rs 80 crore in loans, while Sabang has seen Rs 54 crore and Pingla Rs 40 crore in distributions. Similar facilities have been extended to all 21 blocks in the district.

Speaking to IANS, Paschim Medinipur District Magistrate, Khursheed Ali Qadri, said: "I want to thank the whole team. Our team, including the BDOs and SDOs, is committed to enhancing SHG microfinance. We aim to improve the living standards of SHG members and achieve overall development in the district."

The initiative is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), a poverty alleviation programme under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). Launched in June 2011, the scheme is implemented across the country (except Delhi and Chandigarh) with the goal of organising rural poor households into self-help groups, nurturing and supporting them until they achieve a sustainable increase in income and improve their quality of life, enabling them to rise out of poverty.

So far, 10.05 crore rural women’s households have been mobilised into over 90.90 lakh self-help groups across India, with Paschim Medinipur now emerging as a model district for others to follow.

--IANS

jk/vd