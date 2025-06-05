June 05, 2025 12:33 PM हिंदी

Wes Anderson reveals he tried to cast Jodie Foster in ‘so many movies’

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Academy Award-winning filmmaker Wes Anderson recently revealed that he unsuccessfully attempted to cast Hollywood star Jodie Foster in “so many” his films, but timing has never worked out in his favor.

The filmmaker did not disclose which movies or roles he wanted to cast for her.

“Over the years, I had so many movies that I tried to get Jodie Foster to be in. It used to be every movie, we went to Jodie Foster for a part. And I think I did it three movies in a row, maybe four. And I met her, and I liked her,” Anderson told Collider, reports deadline.com.

He added: “And I thought it was going to get her. And I think she’s just great, Jodie Foster. And I loved her.”

Anderson noted he “still would like to get Jodie Foster. But I guess after asking few times, I thought maybe I’m not… I think sometimes somebody has an idea of the kind of work they want to do at that time in his or her life, and we weren’t right.”

Marking his 13th film, “The Phoenician Scheme” is now in theaters, starring Benicio del Toro as wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda, who becomes the target of a deadly pursuit after appointing his nun daughter, Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton), as the sole heir to his estate.

Foster most recently made her French film debut in Vie privée (A Private Life), which premiered last month at Cannes Film Festival, where The Phoenician Scheme competed for the Palme d’Or.

Anderson gained acclaim for his early films Bottle Rocket in 1996 and Rushmore in 1998. He then made films such as The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch and Asteroid City.

