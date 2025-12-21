December 21, 2025 11:42 AM हिंदी

Sheikh Mujibur hall at Dhaka University renamed after radical leader Hadi on students' 'verdict'

Sheikh Mujibur hall at Dhaka University renamed after radical leader Hadi on students' 'verdict'

Dhaka, Dec 12 (IANS) In another controversial move that critics say undermines the legacy of those who fought in the Bangladesh Liberation War, the hall union of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Dhaka University has removed the original nameplate and replaced it with one reading 'Osman Hadi Hall', named after radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, local media reported.

Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a candidate from the Dhaka-8 parliamentary constituency for the upcoming general elections, was critically injured in a shooting incident by unidentified assailants in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 12.

At the same time, several students were seen painting over a graffiti mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that had been displayed prominently on the main building of the hall.

Musaddiq Ibn Ali Mohammad, secretary for cultural affairs of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), announced that the hall's nameplate would be removed using a crane at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a report by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune.

On-site observations indicated that work to erase the hall's original name began at approximately 9:45 p.m. Later, around 11:15 p.m., efforts were initiated to paint over the graffiti mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

When asked whether the hall council had obtained official permission to remove the nameplate and erase the mural, Hall Council Vice President Muslimur Rahman told the media, "The students demanded that this be removed. So, we are removing it based on the students' verdict."

Meanwhile, interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus has vowed to uphold and carry forward the ideals of the slain radical leader, assuring supporters that Hadi's vision would continue even after his death. Yunus said he would fulfil Hadi's "dream" and ensure that it is carried forward across generations.

"O dear Osman Hadi, we have not come here to bid you farewell. You live within our hearts, and as long as Bangladesh exists, you will remain in the hearts of all Bangladeshis. No one can erase you from there. Millions have gathered here today in waves, while crores across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting to hear about Hadi," Yunus said, as quoted by The Daily Star.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

IIP data, rupee movement and global cues likely to drive Sensex, Nifty next week

IIP data, rupee movement and global cues likely to drive Sensex, Nifty next week

World Cup-winning Indian blind women’s team visits BCCI headquarters (Credit: BCCI)

World Cup-winning Indian blind women’s team visits BCCI headquarters

Anil Kapoor reveals Feroz Khan elevated ‘Welcome’ when the film almost stalled

Anil Kapoor reveals Feroz Khan elevated ‘Welcome’ when the film almost stalled

'Nice to be sitting 3 nil up': Labuschagne after Australia retain Ashes with 3-0 lead (Credit: Cricket Australia)

'Nice to be sitting 3 nil up': Labuschagne after Australia retain Ashes with 3-0 lead

Ashes: Cummins, Starc and Lyon star as Australia win Adelaide Test; retain title

Ashes: Cummins, Starc and Lyon star as Australia win Adelaide Test; retain title

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's film title turns into a tongue twister for Big B

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's film title turns into a tongue twister for Big B

Conway becomes first NZ batter to hit double Test ton and century in same match (Credit: X/Blackcaps)

Conway becomes first NZ batter to hit double Test ton and century in same match

Kate Winslet says she desperately tried to recast herself in directorial debut

Kate Winslet says she desperately tried to recast herself in directorial debut

Anupam Kher recalls his first meet with Kareena Kapoor as he bumps into her on the flight

Anupam Kher recalls his first meet with Kareena Kapoor as he bumps into her on the flight

Bengal SIR: ECI to seek explanation from BLOs on doubtful cases in draft voters’ list

Bengal SIR: ECI to seek explanations from BLOs on doubtful cases in draft voters’ list