December 21, 2025

Shraddha Kapoor wishes to have coffee with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor has expressed her desire to have coffee with the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

During a recent episode of the reality game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati", Big B came across a contestant who claimed to be a die-hard fan of Shraddha.

Speaking to Amitabh, he even shared his wish to go on a date with the 'Stree' actress.

Big B sweetly offered to take the proposition to Shraddha, while hilariously warning the contestant that her father is none other than Shakti Kapoor.

In an adorable gesture, Big B even made an appeal to the 'Baaghi' actress on behalf of the contestant.

Re-posting a clip of the interaction from "Kaun Banega Crorepati" on the Stories section of the Instagram handle, Shraddha said that first of all, Big B should go for coffee with her.

"@amitabhbachchan Sir, since I'm your biggest fan, sabse pehle aap mere saath coffee piyo (sic)," Shraddha wrote.

Appreciating Amitabh for his hosting skills, she added, "You can make everything classy, dignified and beautiful. Best host in the world."

Refreshing your memory, Shraddha got a chance to share screen space with Big B back in 2010 in the action thriller "Teen Patti", which also starred Ben Kingsley, R. Madhavan, and Raima Sen. This also happened to be Shraddha's debut movie.

Talking about her work commitments, Shraddha will soon be back on the screen with the third instalment of her beloved franchise "Stree". The much-anticipated drama is expected to get a theatrical release by August 2027.

Over and above this, Shraddha will also be seen leading the forthcoming biopic on the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Titled "Eetha", the drama will share the incredible journey of the dancer who made a place for herself as one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Tamasha performers.

In addition to this, she also has another project named "Nagin", backed by Nikhil Dwivedi, in her kitty.

