Conway becomes first NZ batter to hit double Test ton and century in same match

Mount Maunganui, Dec 21 (IANS) Devon Conway etched his name into New Zealand cricket history with a rare and outstanding feat during the third and final Test against the West Indies at Bay Oval as the left-handed opener became the first New Zealander to score both a double-century and a century in the same Test match.

Conway followed up his magnificent 227 in the first innings with a composed 100 in the second, reaching the milestone shortly before tea on Day 4.

With these innings, the 34-year-old joined an elite club, becoming only the 10th player in Test history to achieve the double of a double-hundred and a hundred in a single match. His performance places him alongside iconic names such as Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara, Marnus Labuschagne, and Shubman Gill.

Conway’s marathon first-innings knock laid the foundation for New Zealand’s commanding total of 575 for 8. The West Indies responded with a spirited effort, posting 420 all out.

This century was Conway’s seventh in Test cricket, further underlining his consistency at the highest level. Meanwhile, New Zealand hold a 1–0 lead in the three-match series, having drawn the opening Test in Christchurch before claiming a nine-wicket victory in Wellington.

The opener was dismissed on the third ball after tea when Jayden Seales took a great catch at deep mid-wicket off Kavem Hodge. Conway positioned himself and pulled the ball towards deep mid-wicket, with the ball travelling flat. Seales moved to his left, leapt, and caught it expertly with both hands.

His partner Latham, was also dismissed soon after reaching the three-figure mark, with the same duo of Hodge and Seales doing the job for the Windies. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra were racing to their half-centuries just when Latham signalled for declaration as the hosts posted a 462-run target for the visitors to chase.

--IANS

vi/