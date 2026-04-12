We'll use Argentina tour as opportunity to play with different combinations: Sjoerd Marijne

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) As the Indian women’s hockey team is geared up for four-match Argentina tour, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the team will use this tour to as opportunity to play with different combinations against the world No. 2 side.

Over the next week, India will contest against Argentina on April 13, 14, 16, and 17 with all the matches to be held at the Club Ciudad de Buenos Aires. The tour will serve as the ideal preparation for the Indian team ahead of a crucial period as they gear up for the FIH Nations Cup, FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, and the Asian Games later this year.

Sharing his thoughts on the four-match tour, Marijne said, "We are here with 23 players, who will all get the opportunity to showcase themselves. We will use this tour as an opportunity to play with different team combinations and find ways to win. The big goal for me here is to see the individual and team performances against the number two ranked side in the world.”

Ahead of the tour, the Indian team trained in Bengaluru before departing for Argentina on Thursday evening. Having finished as runners-up at FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 held in Hyderabad, Telangana, the team will be looking to carry that momentum forward into the tour and the rest of the year.

Experienced forward Navneet Kaur will serve as the captain of the team during the tour, in the absence of Captain Salima Tete. Meanwhile, the return of India’s veteran goalkeeper Savita will be a huge boost, with Bichu Devi Kharibam expected to share goalkeeping duties with her, after her impressive performances at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Having recently earned her 200th international cap, Nikki Pradhan will lead the way at the back alongside the vastly experienced Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam. The likes of Ishika Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti and Udita also add solidity in the back line for India. Meanwhile, Lalthantluangi will also get the opportunity to prove her mettle after earning a call-up to the senior side.

With Salima Tete missing out on this tour, Neha will be anchoring a young midfield unit along with Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Sunelita Toppo. The likes of Sakshi Rana, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika and Deepika Soreng - who have impressed at the senior level so far - will get the opportunity to make their mark and cement their place in the starting line-up.

Navneet, who recently won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year, for her consistent performances, will be leading the forward line alongside Lalremsiami.

Meanwhile, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, and Beauty Dungdung will provide attacking options as well. Mumtaz Khan also returns to the setup and can provide more goalscoring threat, with Annu also in the mix.

--IANS

bc/